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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/counters : concrete

Kitchen Open Cabinets Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
Note the scrap of 19th-century wallpaper in the kitchen. "We managed to save it, and I just adore the charm and color it brings," says Claudia. "I am thrilled to the bone when I am able to tell a small piece of the story of the original homeowner’s style."
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
A close-up of the kitchen countertops, which are made of three-inch board-formed solid concrete finished ultra smooth and sealed.
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
The exposed redwood beams have been stripped of layered paint and carefully restored for a natural look.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.
In the kitchen, Dedo stools by Simone Simonelli for Miniforms pull underneath a poured-in-place concrete countertop.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
Opaque, white masonry walls alternate with large glass expanses throughout to create a visual palette of shadow and light.