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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Open Cabinets Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
A Kohler Whitehaven sink was used for the "main
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
"In the kitchen, we really wanted to show the structural elements as well as some locally made earthenware," designer Adam Bennett-Smith says. "Open cabinetry really makes you consider the aesthetic nature of what you own and cook with."
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
When Greg Steinberg and Alexandra Becket, designers and owners of ModOp Design, conceptualized the renovation of their 1939 home in the Moreno Highlands in Silver Lake, their goals were to open it up to the lake's spectacular views and to create a vibrant, modern aesthetic—and to do it all on a budget. To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, they used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, ModOp Design used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash and all bathroom tiles in this Los Angeles renovation.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
Square Bamboo Plates, $30; Bamboo Nesting Bowls, $34; Fluted Bamboo Cups, 22
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
kitchen