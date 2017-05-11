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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Open Cabinets Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors