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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Open Cabinets Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.