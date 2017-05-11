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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Open Cabinets Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.