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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/appliances : range

Kitchen Open Cabinets Range Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Choose meaningful embellishments. “Homeowners tend to focus predominantly on the utilitarian components of their kitchen remodels and place less emphasis on decorative elements such as tile, open shelves, visual art pieces,” says Nicole Tysvaer of Galaxy Homes. “The kitchen is the heart of our homes and the most occupied space. I encourage all of our clients to consider meaningful embellishments that add beauty and a personalized touch to their kitchen remodel, such as a display of heirloom teacups, framed photography from family vacations, or decorative wall art.”
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
The kitchen peninsula, perfect for casual dining, is one of four designated eating spaces in the home, along with the formal dining room, back deck, and roof deck. Getting creative in lockdown, "we pretended they were different restaurants or cafés and would use each for different meals and coffee breaks throughout the day," says Melanie.
An eye-catching black kitchen provides a bold counterpoint to the otherwise light and airy interior palette. LG appliances, Wilsonart quartz counters in Manhattan, Vertical Tube pendants from Castor Design, and Restoration Hardware French T-Back Stools complete the striking space.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
Architect Eric Olsen imagined a space that employs contrasting colors, textures, and shapes to create a warm and inviting interior. One of many such details includes a custom light fixture above the island, which he designed in collaboration with Buzzell Studios.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
Kitchen
Kitchen
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
When Greg Steinberg and Alexandra Becket, designers and owners of ModOp Design, conceptualized the renovation of their 1939 home in the Moreno Highlands in Silver Lake, their goals were to open it up to the lake's spectacular views and to create a vibrant, modern aesthetic—and to do it all on a budget. To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, they used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">For this small west Toronto renovation, rather than imagine a home comprised of rooms within an open plan the architects conceived a room revolving around a singular mass.</span>
SVK Interior Design paired rich elm accents with matte-white laminate cabinets, gray-veined Caesarstone countertops, and show-stopping white Heath tile with dark grout.
The kitchen is a hub in the Paluskas’ home. John Paluska’s restaurant Comal in Berkeley, California, celebrates handmade, regional Mexican food.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
We incorporated unparalleled levels of storage and functionality throughout the space without compromising usability.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
O'Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying it. The kitchen in the brother’s unit is bright and fun with a backsplash made of painted glass. The light fixtures, like many other materials found in the project, were left over from the client’s contracting work; O’Neill Rose bent the found pipes into an array of angles and attached light bulbs.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
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