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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : open/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Open Cabinets Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Choose meaningful embellishments. “Homeowners tend to focus predominantly on the utilitarian components of their kitchen remodels and place less emphasis on decorative elements such as tile, open shelves, visual art pieces,” says Nicole Tysvaer of Galaxy Homes. “The kitchen is the heart of our homes and the most occupied space. I encourage all of our clients to consider meaningful embellishments that add beauty and a personalized touch to their kitchen remodel, such as a display of heirloom teacups, framed photography from family vacations, or decorative wall art.”
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Triangular shelves make use of a corner in the open kitchen and dining space.
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
The ceramics on top of the kitchen cabinets are by Judith Salomon.
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
Earth tone tiles back a Kohler sink at this energy efficient home in Davis, California. The backsplash is from Heath Ceramics, the sink is Kohler, and the custom millwork is by Schmidt's Cabinetry.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
The kitchen was designed to blend with the open floor plan. The SMEG refrigerator was chosen to feel like a piece of furniture and many of the household items add a sculptural quality.
111 House kitchen.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
The new sink is by American Standard and the faucet is by Blanco. Forbo Marmoleum in the Graphic pattern in a colorway called Domino covers the floor.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
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Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
kitchen