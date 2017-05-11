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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. The floor is a simple concrete solution used in garages which, combined with brass profiles to prevent cracks, unifies the whole floor of the apartment.