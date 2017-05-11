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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/lighting : track

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
The huge island is the hub of Andrew Dunbar and Zoee Astrakhan’s kitchen. Metallic cabinetry in the kitchen complements the white cabinets that connect the space to the dining area.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
Norm Architects designed Danish brand Menu's recently opened 7,500-square-foot showroom that's located in the upcoming Copenhagen neighborhood that surrounds the harbor in Nordhavn.