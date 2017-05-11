All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/lighting : recessed

31 Kitchen Metal Cabinets Recessed Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The stainless-steel kitchen system is by Bulthaup, and the countertop was fashioned by Brooklyn–based Wüd Furniture Design.
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
A sloped wall of framed windows serve as cues to visually guide one from the kitchen and dining area into the master bedroom.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, the architects have mitigated this problem by using stainless steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
Kitchen Elevation
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
Arthur Casas Design included a freestanding kitchen and cabinetry for the interiors, so if needed, the modules can be easily disassembled and relocated to a new site.
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
The open plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area.
“The old house was like a cave. I wanted this house to be the opposite: a pavilion.” —Debbi Gibbs
With 25% more working space than the previous kitchen, the expansion is meticulously organized and allows direct visual connections between all stations.
The kitchen contains Onda barstools by Stua from Design Within Reach that surround a 13-foot Calacatta marble island. Custom white aluminum cabinets float above the kitchen appliances by Miele with a stovetop from Wolf and a range hood by Airmec Bello.
“The kitchen, dining area, and family room were originally three separate rooms,” says Wilding. “We opened the space by knocking down walls and installing two large flush beams in the ceiling.” The original kitchen was located in what is now the family room. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Kitchen / Dining island
Inside / Outside living

