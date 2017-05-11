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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station