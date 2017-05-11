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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/floors : slate

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
The couple journeyed to Denmark to
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.