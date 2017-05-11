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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/floors : rug

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
Miller House Kitchen