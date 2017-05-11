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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/counters : stone

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
In the kitchen, the raised walkway to the left is raised to a height of 450 millimeters to make it double as a comfortable seating option. The kitchen Stone Italia Jaipur Pepper countertop was built to a height of 900 millimeters so that it can also function as a seat.
The open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor open up to the rear garden through folding glass doors. Concrete flooring helps improve thermal mass, while a minimalist palette of timber, stone and Equitone cement cladding used for a portion of the cabinet fronts help achieve a sleek and handsome look.
The team also created a kitchen island with a gray lapatro-finish granite top and a rose gold stainless steel base. The vase is from Domo.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.