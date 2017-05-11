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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
WH Residence | M3 Architects