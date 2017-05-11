All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/counters : granite

5 Kitchen Metal Cabinets Granite Counters Design Photos And Ideas

In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
Outdoor kitchen

