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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/counters : concrete

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, the architects have mitigated this problem by using stainless steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
Kitchen Elevation
A Vipp kitchen and fireplace offer an upscale dining experience, even in the wilderness.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Inside / Outside living