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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
Kitchen island
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.