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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.