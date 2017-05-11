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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The Cesca dining rooms chairs are from Knoll. The design team purchased the industrial bookshelf from Leroy Merlin and sprayed it with red paint.
Scala Studio created the kitchen from scratch in the former office space.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Rich designed the pendant lights, made of cut plate steel paired with Edison bulbs, partly to economize. “Each unit cost about fifty dollars instead of five hundred,” he says.
“The tile, with its sporadic bolts and nails, doesn’t need a lot of art, as it is art too,” Lisa says. “The copper windows... Well, you just can’t find those anymore.”