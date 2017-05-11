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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.
Outdoor kitchen