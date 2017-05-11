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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/appliances : range

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Range Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
Tweak, another kitty, sits at the brass-clad kitchen island on a Ghost stool by Philippe Starck.
In the kitchen, pops of orange and blue break up an otherwise black-and-white palette. The bursts of color are a nod to the hues in the stained glass in the refurbished front door.
The architects bought standard-size cabinets and played around with different configurations to make the layout feel bespoke at an affordable cost.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
Stainless steel cabinets from IKEA were paired with a Corian countertop in the renovated kitchen. The custom cabinetry will be accessed by a rolling library ladder, which the couple will have fabricated by a local woodworker.
The kitchen bench seating was a popular perch for Ivy, Maple, and Violet, who liked to cook alongside their Mom.
Top 9 Kitchens of 2020: The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards are the epitome of style and function.
La Paloma Miro brick meets charcoal-colored polished concrete in the kitchen. A stainless-steel backsplash matches the bottom set of cabinetry.
Marble covers the backsplash, and new upper cabinets inset with fluted glass were added.
The stainless-steel elements, including the counter and cabinets, were also kept in place for their industrial character. The island was reworked and topped with marble.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
The original wood ceiling was revealed, and the appliances are also freestanding. Shelving and lights are also by Vipp.
"In the kitchen we wanted to create an austere volume filled with natural light that allows for a small room to feel so much bigger," says Hazelbaker.
The modular unit is by Vipp, and was chosen to visually juxtapose the new addition with the existing structure.
White paint brightens the modest kitchen of this Denver home.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Black appliances and fixtures blend seamlessly into the cabinetry. The lack of a large fridge helps give the kitchen its streamlined and minimal appearance. The couple carefully integrated appliances to make the small space fully functional for entertaining. Two CoolDrawers are tucked under the counter to chill wine and store enough food for the weekend. Two ovens allow home cooks to bake bread and roast meat simultaneously. “It just works really well for us,” says Daniel. “Our counter space is at a premium, and we just didn’t need a giant refrigerator. This way, we can have the L-shaped counter. That was a very strategic decision—it doesn’t need to be more than what it is.”
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all built into the black steel modules of the kitchen. Heirlooms and vases from Andre Bloch rest on the island’s tk counters.
The original kitchen layout and cabinets remain, alongside modern appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
A new kitchen supplants former servants' quarters. "The [Beck] family didn't go back in the kitchen much; today, we kind of live in the kitchen," says Bodron+Fruit principal Svend Bodron.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In this kitchen and dining room, architect Bergendy Cooke rethought traditional wood panelling using black pigment-stained veneer. The kitchen has expansive surfaces, including a long, wood-topped kitchen island where the couple cook and entertain, and where the children eat and play. "All of the materials were selected for their integrity and longevity," says Bergendy.
In the Pacana Suite, modern European influences are replicated in the clean lines and exquisite detailing.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen Elevation
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
“The kitchen, dining area, and family room were originally three separate rooms,” says Wilding. “We opened the space by knocking down walls and installing two large flush beams in the ceiling.” The original kitchen was located in what is now the family room. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Mazza and Patten both used off-the-shelf Ikea cabinets in their kitchens. They customized them by raising them up a few inches and dropping a sink into a store-bought table, which serves as the countertop. The pair is thrilled with the results. Even the architects they hired to work at the deli from Grupo 7 were impressed: “They said, ‘These cabinets are insane. How do we get them?’” Mazza recalls.
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