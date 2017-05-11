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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Metal Cabinets Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
In the kitchen, a bank of copper-fronted cabinetry joins the pink marble backsplash. The island is set atop a curving pink base that gives it some lightness.
Lasvit staff break for coffee in this dark-hued space with the stand-out vaulted ceiling.
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen Elevation
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen / Dining island
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station