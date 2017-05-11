All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : metal/appliances : beverage center

10 Kitchen Metal Cabinets Beverage Center Design Photos And Ideas

We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
Outdoor kitchen

