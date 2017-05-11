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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/lighting : table

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space is outfitted with hoop pine plywood panels. Durable black Formply designates the kitchen area
Font 6 by CaSA
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.