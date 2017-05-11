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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A minty pistachio hue paints the Reform Kitchen cabinetry, paired with Calacatta Gold marble countertops and the homeowner's existing Viking range. The Eames Molded Plastic bar stools sport leather pads. Lighting by Commune Design and Seed Design.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.
Leftover Madera oak flooring wraps the kitchen island face. Caesarstone quartz appears only at sink locations to control costs.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
Adam Levy sits in the kitchen of his rented midtown apartment. Rodriguez furnished the apartment with a mixture of vintage pieces, like Adam’s dining chairs, with newer pieces, like the plant stand from West Elm.
Amanda Nori and Stefany Guimarães hang out at the dining table in their São Paulo apartment.
The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The expansive kitchen now blurs into the living room. Vintage stackable chairs from Rotor Deconstruction in Brussels, where Sarolta used to work, surround &amp;Tradition’s In Between table. Behind it, Valchromat cabinetry is juxtaposed with tiles and Nemo Lighting’s Applique Cylindrique Petite wall lamps designed by Charlotte Perriand. Shelves of tableware, like the vintage Karcagi glasses made by the porcelain factory her family once owned, add character.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
The kitchen acts as the family hub, its multicolored surfaces anchored by a black tile backsplash, sprinkled with dots of uncolored, earth-toned tile.
The renovation reconfigured the kitchen to include a peninsula, which has a secondary level for the owners' wheelchair-using daughter.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
Lee helped the couple source lighting, like the Nuura Anoli pendants above the kitchen island. “We're constantly having meals at home,” says Serena. “We get a CSA and I like to cook, so it's nice to have a lot of space in the kitchen, and have it be really functional for cooking and entertaining.”
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
A long window was used as a backsplash in the kitchen to bring in even more light to the space.
Pops of green lacquer-painted wood, gently spotlit to heighten their presence, are juxtaposed against walnut cabinetry and a poured-in-place terrazzo countertop.
A trio of Norman counter stools by Rove Concepts sits underneath Cast pendant lights by Menu in the kitchen. Estate Interiors crafted the custom range hood.
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
From sconces and pendants to track lights, we illuminate the seven basic types of lighting fixtures.
The main kitchen, where Margit, left, is working with her niece Sarah, has a bright blue island that offers a striking contrast to the warm-toned wood and pink floors. “We wanted a color that would transform it into an object that really stands out in the room,” says Thurmann-Moe. “It’s almost like a sapphire.”
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The ceiling’s glued laminated timber, or glulam, beams got treated with Osmo oil to temper the yellowish tone. (The couple’s cat, Zinzan, is named after the captain of the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team.)
Four steps take you down to the kitchen, tiled with Mat’s grandmother’s catchphrase, "Waste not, want not." The countertops and storage are low, and finished in alternating colors, to add vertical emphasis in the long space.
Blue, laser-cut trusses provide lightweight support. On display, they offer a playful contrast to the heavy roof.
The eye-catching kitchen cabinets are made of recycled milk bottle tops, manufactured by Smile Plastics in Wales. On the wall, red arrows "pierce" the wall, a sculpture by Liam Fallon. Across the room, a McDonald’s M sits in the corner. "It’s a pop icon," says Mat.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Inside, rustic elements (like wood beams and whitewashed wood) nod to the structure’s former life, while walls of glass, black metal accents, and sleek furnishings give it a fresh, new look. After the renovation, the couple loved the guesthouse so much they decided to make it their full-time dwelling.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
Kitchen
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