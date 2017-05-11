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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
Ceramic Licht Pendants by Koskela hang above the kitchen island topped with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
The new gray porcelain tiles are fit seamlessly throughout the space and into the courtyard. The more open kitchen now has a wall of built-in storage and an oversized island with both walnut and a brightly-colored siding.
Samuel carried the handmade Fireclay tile up to the ceiling and painted the walls Polar Bear by Behr.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.