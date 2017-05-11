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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Adam Levy sits in the kitchen of his rented midtown apartment. Rodriguez furnished the apartment with a mixture of vintage pieces, like Adam’s dining chairs, with newer pieces, like the plant stand from West Elm.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
During the renovation, they discovered a window on the north side of the kitchen and built some shelving in front of it to enjoy storage while still letting the light in.
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
The renovation reconfigured the kitchen to include a peninsula, which has a secondary level for the owners' wheelchair-using daughter.
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
Lee helped the couple source lighting, like the Nuura Anoli pendants above the kitchen island. “We're constantly having meals at home,” says Serena. “We get a CSA and I like to cook, so it's nice to have a lot of space in the kitchen, and have it be really functional for cooking and entertaining.”
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
Pops of green lacquer-painted wood, gently spotlit to heighten their presence, are juxtaposed against walnut cabinetry and a poured-in-place terrazzo countertop.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
The marble countertops and gold hardware are a subtle nod to the past, while also fitting into today's trends.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
Here, laminate kitchen cabinets are topped with Corian in Glacier White for a fresh and fun color-blocked look.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The kitchen is outfitted with two solid French walnut counters, a refrigerator, a gas stove with an oven and four burners, a sink, and plenty of cabinetry that's painted a mint green tone.
The dining area displays a solid French walnut table that extends and can accommodate up to four people.
The windows over the sink open right onto the screen porch. A wall of built-in shelving offers both storage and a clever way to separate the kitchen and living room.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
White quartz for the island and countertops offsets dramatic blue cabinetry in the kitchen of this modern home in Sun Valley, Idaho, designed by Sarah Latham.
Designer Jesse Vickers used Rio Venato quartz in her own home in Charleston, South Carolina.
"The round form was a spatial decision," shares Otten. "The client wanted an island in relation to the dining room."
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
The inside of the bespoke storage cabinet.
Hixton's over-arching goal for the kitchen was function. "I said repeatedly that function trumps aesthetics, but in the end, I don't think aesthetics was ever sacrificed," she shares. To plan for this, Dyer asked to see how Hixton stored food and created a bespoke cabinet specifically to house her stored bulk food. "The height on each drawer is specific to the height of a jar, pint, quart, half-gallon. It's amazing how much food it stores in such a small space," says Hixton.
Custom cabinetry was added to meet Hixton's kitchen needs. "We measured all her jars, the plates, everything," says Dyer. The color palette was largely guided by a client-provided velvet pillow and Jackson's signature red-glazed pottery.
Jackson is a potter and he is responsible for the bespoke backsplash tiles. Dyer worked closely with him on the module and layout, and coordinating to get the tiles to match their perfect shade of green: Sherwin-Williams' 'Rosemary'.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
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