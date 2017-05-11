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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : limestone

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Located in Park Ridge, Illinois, this kitchen renovation gives new life to a midcentury that has been passed down through generations.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
"The kitchen is unique and hits all the marks for the perfect space to entertain guests," Janie explains. "I love to cook, so, naturally, the kitchen is my favorite part of the house."
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room