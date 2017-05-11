All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : light hardwood

68 Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro Marble, designer lighting, and high-end Viking appliances.
The main level features a bold blue kitchen illuminated by skylights.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
The 48-foot red furniture volume, which is about two feet wide, traverses the interiors, articulating it and adapting to it like a red glove.
To reduce cost, Pardo constructed this glossy red volume using kitchen furniture units, so the clothing drawers are the same type used for cutlery in the kitchen nook, and the same sink model was used for both the kitchen and bathroom.
The red furniture system, which does not extend all the way up to the ceiling, works as a frame that structures the interiors. It contains the kitchen and bathroom, and also provides ample storage for Rubio’s books, designer furniture, and decor.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.
Simple Caesarstone countertops are accented by pops of color in the red bar, multi-tone cabinets, and pendant light fixtures by Troy. Complete with Lez swivel bar stools, the break room is a great place to enjoy lunch or hold an informal meeting.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
The Elkay Quartz Classic 25" L x 22" W drop-in kitchen sink runs $240. The "Wire" range hardware is from Superfront.com.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering looks from friends, and nasty nail-gun injuries to design and build their perfectly proportioned family home. The reflectivity of the brass kitchen island makes it seem to dematerialize.
Fireplace & Open Kitchen
A look at the Miele double-oven, Dacor exhaust fans, fridge and cabinetry with Abet Laminati finish in the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinets are finished in a warm gray, and are fitted with vintage, brass concave handles.
Custom kitchen island and cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella. Solid wood C401 stool by Kastella in rustic walnut with oil rubbed finish.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
The Vipp kitchen island seen from outdoors.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Cabinetry by Bhuva Construction, handles by A&H Brass, and gray terrazzo worktop by Diespeker.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.
Crittall-style windows encase the sleek and modern kitchen. In this room, deep veined marble has been used for the counters and backsplash.
The pièce de résistance, however, is a one-of-a-kind Grillworks grill. Located in a refurbished wood-burning fireplace, it has been clad in striking tiles from Heath Ceramics and is flanked by open shelving.
The kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, countertops in French Blue de Savoie marble, and a Pullman rolling ladder.
They installed new pull-down shades to give the windows a more modern look. Cedar shiplap and wallpaper have also been used for the accent walls.
The biggest changes were made to the kitchen. Here, they removed all the cabinets in the upper section and added open shelving, a vent hood, a backsplash of white hexagon tiles, and lovely gold accents.
"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"
Danish blogger, Tikkie Elsøe, chose mint green
In the kitchen, the continuous kitchen worktop and table are made of marble from Caledonia Marble. The pink Tamatik dining chairs are by Connie Chisholm and are from the Canadian design shop Made. The Blinding Love pendant lights are by Periphere, which has shops in Montreal and Toronto. The iron rails were inspired both by screens the couple had seen on their travels in the Middle East and by the ornate wrought ironwork favored by their Portuguese neighbors. Barzel Ironworks fabricated the banister to Sawatzky’s design by slicing up iron pipe, welding it, and painting it.
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.
Indoor plants add a sense of dynamism to the interiors.
The open kitchen features a rounded island with the sink and a dishwasher, that also doubles as an informal eating area.
The combined kitchen and dining area is infilled with pops of color. Metallic gold cabinets and decorative pendants by Alvaro Catalan de Ocon accent the open space.
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.