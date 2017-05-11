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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Amanda Nori and Stefany Guimarães hang out at the dining table in their São Paulo apartment.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
Everything is on hand for ease of meal prep. The painting is by Emily, and the knife block is IKEA.
Ben fashioned the stove-side cabinet as a freestanding unit. This area functions as the couple’s main prep space, and a deep drawer below holds bigger appliances like the food processor and a stock pot. The custom pot rack is by Kari Merkl of the local design and manufacturing company Merkled Studio.
"One of the tricks that I think helps when working with plastic laminate is to avoid laminate to laminate surfaces. It helps ease the cheapness of the material," says Ben. "The exposed plywood edges give it a shift in material, color, and surface."
A black, 18-inch Bosch dishwasher and black hardware from Schoolhouse Electric disappear against the cabinet fronts, rather than cluttering the small room with distracting detail.
The kitchen flooring is dark green, seconds tile from local tile maker Pratt & Larson—purportedly rejects from the Starbucks coffee chain. The tan-colored grout is "copacetic" with the wood floors.
The counters are 12-millimeter solid surface, the LG High Max, sourced at Home Depot.
The kitchen’s original galley layout was retained, and the walls and utilities were kept in place.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
Kitchen- the flooring says it all
The appliances are by Neff and the wall lamp is by Anglepoise. In the backyard, the couple installed a shed for storing their bicycles. The window seat was an item on Emma’s wish list.
Kitchen