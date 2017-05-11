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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/counters : laminate

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

After: The once-basic kitchen now features deep green cabinets, Oyster Grey benches, and a Nagoya Mosaic tile splashback. Bosch appliances and Linear Standard pulls turn a utilitarian space into the heart of the home.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
A narrow spice rack pulls out from the cabinetry and offers efficient storage in the kitchen.
The kitchen offers plenty of counter space for cooking, which is done via a small convection oven that was gifted, and an induction cooktop that cost $40.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.
A wine rack keeps bottles safe while on the open road.
A maple tabletop and shelves complement the flooring. The cabinets are painted in a soothing Inchra Blue.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
The budget was nearly as tight as the space in this cheerful renovation of a 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava. The centerpiece of Lukáš Kordík’s new kitchen is the cabinetry surrounding the sink, a feat he managed by altering the facing and pulls of an off-the-rack Ikea system. The laminate offers a good punch of blue, and in modernist fashion, Kordík forwent door handles in favor of cutouts. “I wanted the kitchen to be one simple block of color without any additional design,” he says.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A green linoleum countertop and black cabinets add a pop of color to the wood interiors. Open shelving provides additional storage.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Open shelving provides a rustic touch and a place to store some of the family's beautiful kitchenware.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
The kitchen was relocated from the back of the space to the center. Here, Corian has been used for the countertops, backsplash, and sills.
Top to Bottom Though Kordík knocked down a few walls to open up the space, much of the architectural character comes from above and below. He exposed and cleaned the concrete ceiling to give the small flat a sense of unity and then installed a finished oak floor as a textural counterpoint to the craggy vaults overhead. Shelf Help The meat of the renovation focused on removing barriers, but Kordík did add a partition between the kitchen and the bathroom. The translucent glass wall does triple duty by delineating the space of the dining room, letting light into the bathroom, and backing bookshelves and culinary storage made from black film–faced plywood.