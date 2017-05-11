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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.
Leftover Madera oak flooring wraps the kitchen island face. Caesarstone quartz appears only at sink locations to control costs.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The faucet is by Brizo, and the sink is from Kräus. The backsplash is a handmade white ceramic tile that lends some organic irregularity to the scheme.
Thanks to an existing functional layout and adequate size, there wasn't much need to change the plan of the kitchen and the placement of appliances and plumbing.
Having the sink in front of the window is a classic feature in many homes, and here it allows for views out to the well-used pool.
"We had all white cabinets in our NY kitchen and wanted to try something different and more colorful here,
The new appliances, hardware, and toe kick of the cabinetry are all of brushed aluminum, tying back to the home's midcentury window aluminum frames.
Designed by midcentury California architect Charles Du Bois (known for his A-frame homes in Palm Springs), this residence on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles is the new and “forever” home of designer Leonora Mahle and her family.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
A cantilevered peninsula offers a smart, space-saving solution for the 900-square-foot layout: It offers ample space for food preparation and also acts as a dining area.
In the kitchen, mullioned glass cabinets showcase Isabella’s tableware and treasures, while a brass pot rail makes it easy to grab her cooking tools.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
The owner, Lauren Ellingson, did all of the interior design on the studio unit and main home.
Macdonald opted for a traditional Shaker cabinet for the kitchen and laundry room, but painted the uppers in Benjamin Moore's "Chantilly Lace
Macdonald sourced the cabinet's pulls and knobs from Forge Hardware Studio on Etsy.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
The kitchen’s Caesarstone Pure White countertop extends to the winding tread at the base of the stairs leading up to the mezzanine. Black granite covers the island.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
White quartz for the island and countertops offsets dramatic blue cabinetry in the kitchen of this modern home in Sun Valley, Idaho, designed by Sarah Latham.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
Custom cabinetry was added to meet Hixton's kitchen needs. "We measured all her jars, the plates, everything," says Dyer. The color palette was largely guided by a client-provided velvet pillow and Jackson's signature red-glazed pottery.
Jackson is a potter and he is responsible for the bespoke backsplash tiles. Dyer worked closely with him on the module and layout, and coordinating to get the tiles to match their perfect shade of green: Sherwin-Williams' 'Rosemary'.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Ceramic Licht Pendants by Koskela hang above the kitchen island topped with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
A blue-green "object" joins the kitchen, pantry, powder room, and coat closet together, providing extensive storage for the family and a focal point for the living bar.
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