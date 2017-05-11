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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/cabinets : white

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Leah designed a stone planter that works as an herb garden and vinyl storage, noting that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"it's truly a piece that integrates the worlds of cooking and lounging."</span>
The team used their office kitchen reno to explore bringing mixed materials together in a cohesive fashion.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
Thanks to an existing functional layout and adequate size, there wasn't much need to change the plan of the kitchen and the placement of appliances and plumbing.
Having the sink in front of the window is a classic feature in many homes, and here it allows for views out to the well-used pool.
Mahle also enlarged the opening to the dining room, enabling better sight lines and daylight to pass through the space.
"We had all white cabinets in our NY kitchen and wanted to try something different and more colorful here,
The new appliances, hardware, and toe kick of the cabinetry are all of brushed aluminum, tying back to the home's midcentury window aluminum frames.
The existing layout of the kitchen was largely kept in tact, which helped keep the budget in check because there was only limited relocating of plumbing, gas lines, and other infrastructural work.
Designed by midcentury California architect Charles Du Bois (known for his A-frame homes in Palm Springs), this residence on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles is the new and “forever” home of designer Leonora Mahle and her family.
Loader Monteith tends to have a "fabric-first" approach to sustainability. Any work happening on the roof or walls received a thick coat of insulation, and all glass is triple-glazed. "It’s like the house has a warm hat and jacket and a dry pair of Welly boots," says Loader. "Once you’ve done a lot of the hard work, you can make the heating system as small as possible." Photovoltaic solar panels on the roof collect energy throughout the day.
The ceiling’s glued laminated timber, or glulam, beams got treated with Osmo oil to temper the yellowish tone. (The couple’s cat, Zinzan, is named after the captain of the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team.)
The floors are an engineered hardwood oak, limewashed with a tumbled finish. The dining table is a hand-me-down from Daisy’s parents. Upstairs, the primary bedroom opens right up onto a rooftop terrace, but for nights when Pete and Daisy feel like hosting, Loader installed an Arne Jacobsen–inspired, thin spiral staircase on the outside for guests to climb.
Macdonald opted for a traditional Shaker cabinet for the kitchen and laundry room, but painted the uppers in Benjamin Moore's "Chantilly Lace
Macdonald sourced the cabinet's pulls and knobs from Forge Hardware Studio on Etsy.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
Lever set the pavilion a few feet away from the sliding glass Fleetwood doors to make sure that natural light could still enter the home. The pavilion features a Havsten sofa and lounge by IKEA, along with a Finn coffee table by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
In the kitchen, lemon-yellow and mint-green cabinets complement the forest-green granite countertops. White overhead cabinets blend in with the white brick backdrop.
The kitchen’s Caesarstone Pure White countertop extends to the winding tread at the base of the stairs leading up to the mezzanine. Black granite covers the island.
The ceramics on top of the kitchen cabinets are by Judith Salomon.
"The planter box was an excuse and a solution to integrate the electric plugs on the counter," shared Otten. The stunning slab of pink marble which serves as the island's countertop is the result of a trade between the client, an artist, who traded a work of art for it with the art-collecting owner of Vandeweghe, the marble company, where the beautiful slab of pink marble is from. Brass cabinet doors reflect the terrazzo flooring from Bomarbre.
The open kitchen and the adjacent bench are a mix of materials that include HPL, sandblasted pine plywood, brass, marble, and lacquer.
The shelving is composed of simple, Mondrian-like color blocking.
"For every new project, I try to find the best solution. If a round island is the best solution, then we will design more round kitchens," explains Otten. "But I prefer to be on a continuous search and [in a constant state of] evolution."
Otten chose a light color palette of soft green lacquer set against sandblasted pine veneer to keep the space looking as fresh as possible. "The round form on the ceiling is just to hide the cooking hood," he says.
"When we started the design process, the space was empty, a white canvas. There were only the wooden floors and the double high windows adding character to the room," says Otten.
Inspired by the occupation of his client's father, Otten opted for a butcher shop-themed kitchen, complete with a white-tiled island and a professional scale.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
It’s hard to believe that this is the interior of a camper van.
All of the cabinets and walls of the Jayco camper were professionally sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White to create a crisp, modern look. Steve and Trina then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd satin paint for the final coating.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
To keep vases, dishes, and small appliances handy but off the countertop, architect Tamira Sawatzky designed two niches within a wall of deep cabinets. Inset outlets supply power; butcher blocks lines all sides; and Plexiglas doors provide hits of bright orange. Plastic World, a local dealer, custom-cut the Plexiglas for the storage cubby which sits beneath a photo by artist Chris Curreri.
New Kitchen detail
New Kitchen
New Kitchen detail
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
The kitchen backsplash features Yohen Border mosaic tile from Inax. Note the curved shape of the island. The stools are from Normann Copenhagen.
A 12-foot “display island” gives this kitchen programmatic function—food and drinks are prepared here; cooking and cleaning are consigned to the back—and helps make it a welcoming space, whether homeowners Pacek and Roynon are entertaining or simply enjoying time to themselves. The soft green hue adds an inviting touch.
Though this kitchen fits in with its period surroundings, a few tweaks keep it current. “It’s functional in a way that doesn’t feel like the kitchen is in the living room,” says architect Rick Black. He explains, “One of the goals was to make the islands more like furniture than like heavy objects that go all the way to the floor.”
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
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