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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Here, laminate kitchen cabinets are topped with Corian in Glacier White for a fresh and fun color-blocked look.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
In the kitchen, Ben removed a peninsula counter unit with upper cabinets, which previously separated the kitchen and dining rooms and impeded flow. Ceiling soffits were removed as well to open up the space.
Everything is on hand for ease of meal prep. The painting is by Emily, and the knife block is IKEA.
Ben fashioned the stove-side cabinet as a freestanding unit. This area functions as the couple’s main prep space, and a deep drawer below holds bigger appliances like the food processor and a stock pot. The custom pot rack is by Kari Merkl of the local design and manufacturing company Merkled Studio.
"One of the tricks that I think helps when working with plastic laminate is to avoid laminate to laminate surfaces. It helps ease the cheapness of the material," says Ben. "The exposed plywood edges give it a shift in material, color, and surface."
A black, 18-inch Bosch dishwasher and black hardware from Schoolhouse Electric disappear against the cabinet fronts, rather than cluttering the small room with distracting detail.
The kitchen flooring is dark green, seconds tile from local tile maker Pratt & Larson—purportedly rejects from the Starbucks coffee chain. The tan-colored grout is "copacetic" with the wood floors.
The counters are 12-millimeter solid surface, the LG High Max, sourced at Home Depot.
The kitchen’s original galley layout was retained, and the walls and utilities were kept in place.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Harry said: "The inclusion of Australian product in this design was integral given its context." Kitchen joinery in affordable soft sage laminate sports the leather recessed pull from Made Measure and timber door hardware from In-Teria.