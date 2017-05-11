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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The Binkerds selected marshmallow-white, retro-style appliances for the kitchen. The WINIA microwave is available from Amazon, and the Energy Star refrigerator is from Home Depot.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with a white retro-style range and pale-blue cabinetry.
Loader Monteith tends to have a "fabric-first" approach to sustainability. Any work happening on the roof or walls received a thick coat of insulation, and all glass is triple-glazed. "It’s like the house has a warm hat and jacket and a dry pair of Welly boots," says Loader. "Once you’ve done a lot of the hard work, you can make the heating system as small as possible." Photovoltaic solar panels on the roof collect energy throughout the day.
The ceiling’s glued laminated timber, or glulam, beams got treated with Osmo oil to temper the yellowish tone. (The couple’s cat, Zinzan, is named after the captain of the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team.)
The floors are an engineered hardwood oak, limewashed with a tumbled finish. The dining table is a hand-me-down from Daisy’s parents. Upstairs, the primary bedroom opens right up onto a rooftop terrace, but for nights when Pete and Daisy feel like hosting, Loader installed an Arne Jacobsen–inspired, thin spiral staircase on the outside for guests to climb.
Macdonald opted for a traditional Shaker cabinet for the kitchen and laundry room, but painted the uppers in Benjamin Moore's "Chantilly Lace
Macdonald sourced the cabinet's pulls and knobs from Forge Hardware Studio on Etsy.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
Shakespeare tackled the installation of the tiles and the shelves herself to further reduce construction costs. For the shelves, she purchased wood from Home Depot and mounted it on metal IKEA brackets, which she spray-painted black.
A family's dream of living in a converted warehouse becomes a reality when Zen Architects successfully transforms a leaky warehouse from the 1960s into a bright and airy family home—without compromising on comfort or energy efficiency. Bright yellow subway tiles complement dark teal cabinets and colorful dishware.
A bright kitchen is not only healthier for your eyes, it also makes preparing food safer and will probably put you in a cheerier mood.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
Myers used terrazzo slabs from Concrete Collaborative to fabricate the 3" countertop, adding an element of fun to the center island. The wall sconces above the floating shelf are from Object & Light.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
By painting the cabinets and installing a white tile backsplash, the designers were able to transform the kitchen into a modern cooking space without redoing the layout or the flooring.
To unify the different living zones, they built DIY floating shelves with wood planks from Bunnings that they painted in the same shade of Haymes Paint as the cabinets.
"I had contemplated something a little bit more 'beachy,' but I have to say that by mixing the industrial elements and the tropical details of the room, I think we struck a good balance." notes Vanderzeil.
Black wooden doorknobs from Australian brand Kethy were used for the cabinet pulls. The couple decided on bowl-shaped knobs for the larger pantry cabinets, and cylindrical knobs for the smaller cupboards.
In search of an affordable cabinet with a beveled profile, Vanderzeil found a system from Australian brand Kaboodle in alpine, which she and McCarthy painted with the gorgeous Bay-Berry green shade from Haymes Paint.
They opted for minimalistic kitchen appliances to not overwhelm the simplistic design.
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.
A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.
The kitchen also has a strong sense of the outdoors.
Kitchen