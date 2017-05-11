Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
Previously, this quirky space had a pantry, broom closet, and doors leading to the basement. Now, this niche houses a butler's pantry with a custom dry bar, wine fridge, and storage cabinets awash in Farrow &amp; Ball Studio Green with a Soapstone countertop.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
"We always prioritize functionality during our pre-design phase. We spend a lot of time learning the cooking style and flow of our clients and take stock of all existing kitchenware," says Christin Stucker.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Kitchen
T
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.