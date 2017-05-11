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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo