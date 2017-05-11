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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The yellow cabinets, from Securit, reflect Artigas's repeated use of primary colors like yellow, red, and blue. Yellow is also a favorite color of the client. "It brings her so much joy,
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The expansive kitchen now blurs into the living room. Vintage stackable chairs from Rotor Deconstruction in Brussels, where Sarolta used to work, surround &amp;Tradition’s In Between table. Behind it, Valchromat cabinetry is juxtaposed with tiles and Nemo Lighting’s Applique Cylindrique Petite wall lamps designed by Charlotte Perriand. Shelves of tableware, like the vintage Karcagi glasses made by the porcelain factory her family once owned, add character.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
The interior is mostly painted white with vibrant pops of color adding a distinctive Bauhaus touch. In the kitchen, this is expressed through the mustard yellow cabinetry. "I really love Bauhaus and Mid-Century tones,
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Expansive windows in the kitchen frame views of the nearby forest and meadows.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
A kitchen was situated in a cozy niche off the towering great room, and outfitted with blue shaker-style cabinetry and custom tile work created by the husband and wife.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
Thanks to an existing functional layout and adequate size, there wasn't much need to change the plan of the kitchen and the placement of appliances and plumbing.
The new appliances, hardware, and toe kick of the cabinetry are all of brushed aluminum, tying back to the home's midcentury window aluminum frames.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
The zig-zag ceiling adds a sense of playfulness and maximizes the visual volume of the open-concept kitchen and dining area. Combined with the oversized sliding doors, the space feels incredibly open and airy.
The kitchen is outfitted with two solid French walnut counters, a refrigerator, a gas stove with an oven and four burners, a sink, and plenty of cabinetry that's painted a mint green tone.
The eye-catching kitchen cabinets are made of recycled milk bottle tops, manufactured by Smile Plastics in Wales. On the wall, red arrows "pierce" the wall, a sculpture by Liam Fallon. Across the room, a McDonald’s M sits in the corner. "It’s a pop icon," says Mat.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
The owner, Lauren Ellingson, did all of the interior design on the studio unit and main home.
The micro home movement paints a rosy picture of financial freedom, simplicity, and self-determination—but going small comes with its own set of challenges.
Inside, rustic elements (like wood beams and whitewashed wood) nod to the structure’s former life, while walls of glass, black metal accents, and sleek furnishings give it a fresh, new look. After the renovation, the couple loved the guesthouse so much they decided to make it their full-time dwelling.
Macdonald sourced the cabinet's pulls and knobs from Forge Hardware Studio on Etsy.
The wooden ceiling above the dining nook is one of the few remaining features from the home's midcentury past.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
Kitchen
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
The angles of the kitchen island mimic the fireplace detail. There’s a door to a walk-in pantry concealed in the cabinetry.
Ebonized oak cabinetry anchors the kitchen. Smoked mirror forms the backsplash, "to reflect the view even when you're turned away from it," says Megowan.
The kitchen’s Caesarstone Pure White countertop extends to the winding tread at the base of the stairs leading up to the mezzanine. Black granite covers the island.
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