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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : colorful/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Colorful Cabinets Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Previously, this quirky space had a pantry, broom closet, and doors leading to the basement. Now, this niche houses a butler's pantry with a custom dry bar, wine fridge, and storage cabinets awash in Farrow &amp; Ball Studio Green with a Soapstone countertop.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
The butler’s pantry is a transitional space between the kitchen and the formal dining room, "a shift," as Suzanne calls it. To denote this, cabinets were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Charleston Gray, while the countertop and backsplash are a 3cm "Prada Suede" quartzite, chosen for its striking veining.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
The charcoal kitchen cabinets are from Dell Anno.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
kitchen- green cube storage containing two refrigerators inside, a water bar, a coffee machine as well as dishes and food supply. The cube was then "wrapped around" by a glass vitrine divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles with two entries one on each side of the cube leading to a family-room.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
A large kitchen island makes entertaining a breeze.
This São Paulo by Casa14 Arquitetura has plenty or large thresholds and open spaces, and a kitchen with turquoise cabinets surrounded by lush vertical green walls.
kitchen