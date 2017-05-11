All Photos/kitchen

5,217 Kitchen Design Photos And Ideas

A kitchenette sits behind the bookshelf.
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
Thoughtful details include leather cabinet and drawer pulls.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Now, the family can hang out at the breakfast bar, on Domino Bar Stools from Industry West or at the nearby dining room table, while the cook works. The gold pendant lights are Nuura’s Anoli 1 pendant, sourced from the Finnish Design Shop.
Cheng opened up the kitchen to the main living spaces and gave it an uber-functional layout.
A minimalist materials and colors palette helps keep the focus on the outdoors. Stone porcelain tile lines the ground floor.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
From the central kitchen island, there is a continuous line of sight to the garden. “Milli loves her indoor plants,” says builder Hamish White. “The tree views from most windows, and all the indoor plants makes you feel as if nature is never far away.”
The kitchen tap is a Pegasi M pulldown sink mixer from Faucet Strommen. The brass detail brings a sense of warmth to the kitchen island.
Creating a natural flow from the interior to the exterior gardens was an important factor in the design. As a result of this approach, the kitchen opens out to the new deck through a large, floor-to-ceiling glazed door—one of the most expensive features of the renovation. The kitchen island is wrapped in the same tongue-and-groove timber panelling as the walls.
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
An acoustic ceiling balances out the sound that might otherwise bounce off of the concrete floor and brick wall during a rousing dinner party. (Bonus: The sound-dampening holes in the ceiling panels add a hit of pattern.)
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
O'Donnell spruced up the kitchen with new cabinet fronts painted black and a glossy, chocolate brown backsplash.
The completed gallery wall includes portraits mixed with abstracts. "If I had to identify a theme for my collection, it's LGBTQ+ art," Marc says. Such pieces include works picturing queer subjects and by queer artists.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
Beavis put Tanner’s passions on display—including his eclectic mug collection.
A laundry and powder room are hidden behind artful wood paneling.
The kitchen was previously located in a dark hallway at the back of the house, but now it’s the core of the home.
Kitchen Space with bespoke In-Situ Concrete Worktop and exposed original Brickwork
Kitchen Space
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
The L-shaped kitchenette is outfitted with minimalist black appliances and fixtures.
An Ambit Rail pendant lamp from Muuto lights up the new kitchen island, which allows more room for food preparation and seating.
Amanda describes her approach as mixing "Asian principles with a Southern California industrial edge."
A wood-clad kitchen adds texture in the renovated building’s upstairs living room.
The open-plan kitchen is finished with wood cabinetry, a bright white tile backsplash, and concrete flooring.
The Binkerds selected marshmallow-white, retro-style appliances for the kitchen. The WINIA microwave is available from Amazon, and the Energy Star refrigerator is from Home Depot.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with a white retro-style range and pale-blue cabinetry.
The kitchen coffee bar was a must-have for Joel. The bright white subway tile backsplash and the white cabinetry give the skoolie a fresh, open feeling.
Ceramic floor tiles, light-toned timber surfaces, and gypsum walls reflect light and create an airy feel.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
