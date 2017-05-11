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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The double sink.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
Here is a peek at the center island with breakfast-bar seating that allows for casual dining.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
Canyon Barn