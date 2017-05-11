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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : track

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
A minimalist materials and colors palette helps keep the focus on the outdoors. Stone porcelain tile lines the ground floor.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
014.CASA PEX
L.A. architect Jonathan Weston remodeled the kitchen and bathrooms, and added a pool, but other than that, much of the house’s distinctly midcentury architectural features remain intact.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
The Powisset barn’s state-of-the-art learning kitchen hosts public classes on everything from jam-making to food security. Its aged floors and ceilings are packed with cellulose insulation.