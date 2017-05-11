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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
The kitchen cabinetry, counters, and walls are covered with pale birch panels that lend lightness and texture.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Kitchen
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
A third-floor kitchen looks out over a balcony garden and city views. Bar stools by Pick Up line the centralized island.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The smooth, raven-hued island in this kitchen is made of oak with a thin stone countertop. A Foscarini Gregg Pendant hangs overhead.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
The sofa is a prototype that never went into production—the base slides out and the two cushions become flat for sleeping. Today, one can buy Risom furniture from a variety of sources, including Knoll, Design Within Reach, and Ralph Pucci.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation. In the kitchen, white oak used for the cabinets, kitchen island, and dining table is finished with double-boiled linseed oil, which can be reapplied by the homeowners as the wood mellows and patinas. The custom beveled edge for the island's "Blizzard" white Caesarstone countertop forgoes the standard one-inch countertop overhang to save on space and maintain a sleek feel. A Vola faucet is used with a sink by Mekal.
A barrier-free house enables a family to come together amid the vineyards in Northern California. The kitchen is fully accessible and yet not institutional, with room for both extended family and a caregiver, and the ability to move between indoors and out without having to negotiate a single barrier. The island contains a micro kitchen for the family’s daughter, who is in a wheelchair, with a sink, refrigerator, and warming drawers within easy reach. The pendant is from Global Lighting.
The outdoor terrace and pool are accessible through a door near the kitchen.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
A central core houses the bathroom and divides the bedroom from the kitchen/living area.
Salvaged brick was left unfinished on the interior, without a "sheet of plasterboard in sight," the architects continue to explain. Reflective roof insulation at the ceiling redistributes the light from concealed LED fixtures at the timber trusses.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
Here is a peek at the center island with breakfast-bar seating that allows for casual dining.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
A Nectre Bakers oven provides sharply defined contrast at the kitchen, and also supplies heat in colder temperatures. The oven is used for baking, as well as space-heating. The translucent doors on both sides open to east and west-facing decks to capture morning and evening sun.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
014.CASA PEX
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
In the kitchen both the walls and the countertop are made of birch plywood. A quartet of black Tom Dixon Beat lights hangs overhead.
The kitchen is from Ikea and the dining chairs by Arne Jacobsen, but the table is pure Bornstein.
Canyon Barn
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
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