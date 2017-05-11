Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : pendant

A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
All the cabinetry in the kitchen/dining area, including the door into the parlor bathroom, is of FSC-certified maple. Hand-blown lights of recycled glass hang over the dining table.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
The light green cabinetry keeps Yojigen Poketto feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
The sofa is a prototype that never went into production—the base slides out and the two cushions become flat for sleeping. Today, one can buy Risom furniture from a variety of sources, including Knoll, Design Within Reach, and Ralph Pucci.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
In white kitchens with black countertops, the countertop often becomes the focal point. Here, twin Foscarini Gregg pendants tie together a black table and this large island, made of oak with a thin, black stone countertop.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation. In the kitchen, white oak used for the cabinets, kitchen island, and dining table is finished with double-boiled linseed oil, which can be reapplied by the homeowners as the wood mellows and patinas. The custom beveled edge for the island's "Blizzard" white Caesarstone countertop forgoes the standard one-inch countertop overhang to save on space and maintain a sleek feel. A Vola faucet is used with a sink by Mekal.
A barrier-free house enables a family to come together amid the vineyards in Northern California. The kitchen is fully accessible and yet not institutional, with room for both extended family and a caregiver, and the ability to move between indoors and out without having to negotiate a single barrier. The island contains a micro kitchen for the family’s daughter, who is in a wheelchair, with a sink, refrigerator, and warming drawers within easy reach. The pendant is from Global Lighting.
The outdoor terrace and pool are accessible through a door near the kitchen.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
A central core houses the bathroom and divides the bedroom from the kitchen/living area.
Salvaged brick was left unfinished on the interior, without a "sheet of plasterboard in sight," the architects continue to explain. Reflective roof insulation at the ceiling redistributes the light from concealed LED fixtures at the timber trusses.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
Here is a peek at the center island with breakfast-bar seating that allows for casual dining.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
A Nectre Bakers oven provides sharply defined contrast at the kitchen, and also supplies heat in colder temperatures. The oven is used for baking, as well as space-heating. The translucent doors on both sides open to east and west-facing decks to capture morning and evening sun.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
014.CASA PEX
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
In the kitchen both the walls and the countertop are made of birch plywood. A quartet of black Tom Dixon Beat lights hangs overhead.
The kitchen is from Ikea and the dining chairs by Arne Jacobsen, but the table is pure Bornstein.
Canyon Barn
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.
Island Life The appealing, handcrafted appearance of the concrete kitchen island is a happy accident, the result of the concrete not settling fully in its timber framing. When the framing was removed, the builder, Peter Davidson, was worried that Davor and Abbe would be disappointed with the bubbled result and offered to start the process again, but they loved its one-off feeling and persuaded him to keep it that way.

