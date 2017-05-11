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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/lighting : floor

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.