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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A minimalist materials and colors palette helps keep the focus on the outdoors. Stone porcelain tile lines the ground floor.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.