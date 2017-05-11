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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
The kitchen is outfitted with IKEA and Bosch appliances and a custom sink and countertop by Durat.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
The open-concept living space includes a small kitchen, living area and dining area.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
Vilde features plenty of windows so as to flood the interior with sunlight and connect the home to the natural landscape.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
The cabinetry is made by Puustelli Miinus. “It is the most ecological kitchen out there,” says AleksAleksii of the black-stained birch cabinets with bio-composite frames.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
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The media/guestroom is encased in white oak shelving and features a large translucent glass window. When it’s open, the room connects visually to the kitchen. The stools and dining table are by Harlem Built; the Eames Molded Plastic chairs add a touch of color.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation. In the kitchen, white oak used for the cabinets, kitchen island, and dining table is finished with double-boiled linseed oil, which can be reapplied by the homeowners as the wood mellows and patinas. The custom beveled edge for the island's "Blizzard" white Caesarstone countertop forgoes the standard one-inch countertop overhang to save on space and maintain a sleek feel. A Vola faucet is used with a sink by Mekal.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
The kitchenette includes a fridge, laundry machine, an integrated coffee machine, and a regular-size cooktop.
A Nectre Bakers oven provides sharply defined contrast at the kitchen, and also supplies heat in colder temperatures. The oven is used for baking, as well as space-heating. The translucent doors on both sides open to east and west-facing decks to capture morning and evening sun.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.
The custom-designed kitchen worktops and cabinetry were hand crafted by Copenhagen furniture makers Møbelsnekkeriet.
Chef's kitchen detail with open plywood shelves. Range by Thermador
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
The kitchen features Douglas fir cabinets that Samantha built on-site, a move that helped her complete the project at a cost of $145 per square foot.
The kitchen is from Ikea and the dining chairs by Arne Jacobsen, but the table is pure Bornstein.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.