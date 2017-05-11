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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A magnetic strip that holds knives and other small cooking accessories is attached to the shiplap wall in the kitchen, helping to preserve space.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
Espresso-colored wood accents and white-painted shiplap lend a crisp look to the interior of the Modern model.
The back wall retracts, drawbridge-style, onto a deck surrounded by bougainvilleas.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.