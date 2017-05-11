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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.