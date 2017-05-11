Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/counters : marble

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The chic contemporary kitchen features custom Wenge African hardwood with handcrafted stainless steel cabinetry. The free-standing, stainless steel buffet has a bar overhang and features a Travertine countertop. High-end appliances include a Gaggenau built-in convection rotisserie/pizza oven and gas cooktop, a Viking Professional dual burner, and a SubZero refrigerator.
Western red cedar clads the interior walls and soffit.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.